Gaza enters its 2nd school year without schooling. The cost could be heavy for kids' futures

More than 90% of Gaza's school buildings have been damaged by Israeli bombardment, many of them run by UNWRA, the U.N. agency for Palestinians, according to the Global Education Cluster, a grouping of aid organizations led by UNICEF and Save the Children. About 85% are so wrecked they need major reconstruction — meaning it could take years before they are usable again. Gaza's universities are also in ruins. Israel contends that Hamas militants operate out of schools.