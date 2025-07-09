Gaza doctors say Israel's killing of a prominent colleague leaves a hard-to-fill void

JERUSALEM — When the onetime director of a Gaza Strip hospital was killed by an Israeli airstrike last week, he joined a growing list of prominent Palestinian doctors who have died during 21 months of war that has devastated the territory's health system.
The death of Dr. Marwan al-Sultan, a 49-year-old cardiologist, was described by colleagues as a major blow personally and professionally, leaving another void in Gaza's medical establishment that will not be easily replaced.
''He was one of two cardiologists, so by losing Dr. Marwan, thousands of people will lose and suffer,'' said Mohammed Abu Selmia, a close friend of his for 15 years, and the director of Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical facility.
A photograph from 2022 shows Abu Selmia, al-Sultan and 30 other leading doctors and medical experts in Gaza, all faculty smiling after the graduation of medical school students from Islamic University in Gaza City. At least five of those veteran doctors, mentors to the next generation, are now dead – each killed by Israeli airstrikes, except for one who died while in captivity in Israel.
Al-Sultan and three other specialists in the 2022 photo who were killed in airstrikes died during off-duty hours, though it is not clear if these were targeted killings.
When asked why al-Sultan's building was attacked last Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had struck a ''key terrorist'' from Hamas, without elaborating. The military said it ''regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals'' and that the ''the incident is under review.''
It will take years to educate a new generation of surgeons and other specialists to replace the ones killed during the war between Hamas and Israel, Abu Selmia said. For now, hospitals have too few experts to provide urgent care at a time of extraordinary need, he said.
Hospitals across Gaza also face supply shortages amid steady Israeli bombardment that is resulting in a high number of wounded people seeking treatment on a near-daily basis.