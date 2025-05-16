Gaza children are sent back to war zone following medical care after Jordan rejects requests to stay

AMMAN, Jordan — When Haitham Abu Daqa's 5-month-old daughter developed a heart problem that could not be addressed near their home in Gaza, the family sought medical help in Jordan, where she underwent successful open-heart surgery.
After the surgery, Daqa's wife, who was with their daughter, pleaded with Jordanian officials to be allowed to stay. She feared that little Nevine's recovery would be at risk in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave that has few functioning medical facilities. But the officials insisted that the family had to go home.
''How can I take care of the girl while I am living in a tent, and at the same time, the bombing doesn't stop," Daqa said, sobbing. "How dare they send her back? If there is treatment in Gaza for her case, why did they take her in the first place?''
Daqa's daughter was among 17 Palestinian children who were recently returned to Gaza with their caregivers after receiving medical treatment in Jordan. Rights groups warn that forcing the children to go back to a war zone is a possible violation of international law. It also raises doubts about whether the young patients can regain their health in a place where medical care is scarce and military strikes are an everyday threat.
The children are trapped between Israel intensifying its military operation in Gaza as it threatens to seize the territory and a proposal to permanently resettle much of the population — which experts say could also be a legal violation — and the refusal of Arab countries to take part in any such plan, which they view as forcible expulsion that could create another refugee crisis.
Arab nations have long been reluctant to take in Palestinians, or give them permanent status, out of fear that the refugees might never be allowed to return and that permanent resettlement would undermine the prospects for the creation of a Palestinian state.
Jordan, which is already home to a large Palestinian population, has been hesitant to accept more due to its own demographic balance, weak economy and high unemployment.
For Daqa's family, the dangers of the Israel-Hamas war returned almost immediately. As his wife crossed into Gaza on Tuesday, their bus was rerouted because an Israeli airstrike hit the hospital that was their destination, he said.