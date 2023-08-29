More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Police: Myon Burrell, whose life term for Tyesha Edwards' death was commuted, caught with gun, drugs
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Police: Myon Burrell, whose life term for Tyesha Edwards' death was commuted, caught with gun, drugs
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Vikings
Here's the Vikings' initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season
The Vikings are keeping three quarterbacks, four tight ends and six safeties, but the roster will be fluid as the team assesses the talent becoming available leaguewide by Tuesday's cuts.
Sports
Things to know as Minnesota joins new Professional Women's Hockey League
Here's what to know, from why Minnesota was picked for the PWHL, to how rosters will be selected, to who's bankrolling the league.
St. Paul
St. Paul police end hourslong standoff outside home without arrest
The suspect had fired at a vehicle and the driver had suffered a "domestic-related injury," police said.
Local
U faces lawsuit over potentially massive data breach
State and federal officials are investigating a hacker's claims to have accessed more then 7 million Social Security numbers.
West Metro
Police: Myon Burrell, whose life term for Tyesha Edwards' death was commuted, caught with gun, drugs
A Robbinsdale officer saw him driving erratically and going over the speed limit, police said.