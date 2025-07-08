Gavin Newsom swings through South Carolina, where Democrats will play pivotal 2028 nominating role

At the urging of Biden — whose 2020 candidacy was saved by his resounding South Carolina primary win — the state led off Democrats' 2024 calendar, and party chair Christale Spain has said that she will renew the argument to keep the state's No. 1 position in the next cycle. South Carolina has long been the first southern state to hold a primary, giving it a unique role in the Democratic nomination process due to its diverse electorate, particularly the significant influence of Black voters.