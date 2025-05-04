Gauff taking a lot of positives from her performance in Madrid despite loss to Sabalenka in final

MADRID — Coco Gauff got past the disappointment of losing the Madrid Open final to Aryna Sabalenka and was celebrating a solid week that will make her the top-ranked American woman on Monday.
The 21-year-old Gauff is set to reach No. 3 in the world, moving past countrywoman Jessica Pegula.
"Overall there's a lot of positives to take," Gauff said. ''Obviously disappointed with maybe how I played (in the final). I feel like I could have showed up better. But I went from an 0-6 set in the first round and made it to the final, so happy with that. Obviously hoping for more next time."
Gauff lost in straight sets — 6-3, 7-6 (3) — to the top-ranked Sabalenka on Saturday. She had started her campaign by rallying to a 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Dayana Yastremska, then picked up straight-set wins over Ann Li, Belinda Bencic, Mirra Andreeva and second-ranked Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. Gauff overpowered Swiatek in a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory.
"Speaking on the week as a whole, on the ground I think today was like the only day where I felt really tested, and obviously in my first round, too," Gauff said after the final. "So there's a lot of positives to take, and I think especially coming maybe from the last few weeks where I didn't feel as confident on the ground, I think it is a step in the right direction, and just trying to look at the positives of it all. I don't like losing, first final loss since the French Open, so it's a feeling that I know I don't like."
It was only the second loss in a WTA tour final for Gauff, with the other coming against Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.
"I hate losing a lot, and especially in finals, because it's like you're so close," Gauff said. ''But obviously if I can lose this and go a few more finals undefeated I'll take that. Each time it's a learning experience, and maybe I needed to feel this loss again to be motivated again, even more motivated for the next one.''
The 2023 U.S. Open champion squandered a set point at 5-4 in the second set in the final against Sabalenka in Madrid. She lost 17 points in a row at one stage in the first set on the Caja Magica center court. Gauff had four more winners than Sabalenka, but also seven more unforced errors.