DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Aubin Gateretse's 26 points helped Stetson defeat Milwaukee 85-67 at the Sunshine Slam on Monday.
Gateretse added 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Hatters (2-2). Jalen Blackmon added 22 points and Stephan D. Swenson had 11 points.
The Panthers (2-3) were led in scoring by BJ Freeman, who finished with 20 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
