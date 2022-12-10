TRENTON. N.J. — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.31, down 13 cents last week. Drivers were paying $3.33 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say gas prices will likely continue to drop next week, though not as sharply as in recent weeks given the decision by OPEC to continue cutting production.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase.
Business
Chris Farrell: How to sort through the clamor of ESG investing
The holidays are a time when some investors comb through portfolios to make sure they align with their values.
Business
Gov. Tim Walz 'asking our team to be bold' to attract workers to Minnesota
Facing demographic challenges, the Minnesota governor talked about ways to draw new residents.
Business
Ross Levin: Giving feeds our soul, so why do we worry about it so much?
When you give, you are telling yourself that you have enough.
Business
Despite recycling efforts, many older wind turbine blades still end up in landfills
Xcel and others are trying to recycle older turbine blades, but many are still thrown away as construction junk.