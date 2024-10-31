World

Gas explosion in southern Russia kills 5 people and injures another 4

A gas explosion in a residential building in southern Russia on Thursday killed five people and injured another four, local emergency officials said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 31, 2024 at 1:57PM

MOSCOW — A gas explosion in a residential building in southern Russia on Thursday killed five people and injured another four, local emergency officials said.

The blast occurred early in the morning in the city of Cherkessk in the Karachay-Cherkessia region, which borders Georgia, about 1300 kilometers (800 miles) south of Moscow. The explosion severely damaged two upper stories of a five-story residential building, the emergency officials said, and the building could crumble even further.

Russian law enforcement has launched a criminal probe, suspecting safety violations. Gas explosions in residential buildings are fairly common in Russia.

In August, a gas explosion destroyed a section of a five-story residential building in the Ural Mountains, killing 11 people. At the time, the Russian state news agency Tass reported that between the beginning of 2022 and Aug. 1, 2024, at least seven such explosions occurred, killing a total of over 50 people.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
World

Attackers set fire to the headquarters of a Bangladesh party that backed ousted leader Sheikh Hasina

Attackers set fire to the headquarters of a Bangladesh party that supported the country's ousted leader Sheikh Hasina on Thursday night, media reports said. There was no information if anyone was injured.

World

Russia's torture of Ukrainian civilians, prisoners is a crime against humanity, UN expert panel says

World

Americans helping Ukraine's war efforts say the US hasn't done enough