NEW ULM, Minn. — Prosecutors have charged a New Ulm man with lottery fraud after he allegedly told a woman she'd won $25 and pocketed her actual $1,000 prize.

The Mankato Free Press reported that 56-year-old Dwayne Smith was charged Friday in Brown County District Court.

According to court documents, Smith was working as a clerk at a gas station Saturday when the woman showed him her lottery ticket after a self-service lottery machine told her to "see state lottery office."

Smith told her she'd won $25 and gave her $25. Station surveillance video shows him put the ticket in his pocket, according to a court complaint. Surveillance video at a regional lottery office allegedly shows him redeeming the ticket for $1,000.