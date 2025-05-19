Gary Lineker to step down from the BBC after sharing social media post on Zionism

Lineker is one of England's greatest players — he scored 48 goals in 80 games for his country and was the leading scorer at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico — who transitioned into being a slick, witty and knowledgeable TV personality and an all-around media darling, with 8.7 million followers on X and 1.2 million followers on Instagram. He has been the main presenter of BBC's ''Match of the Day'' since 1999 and he used his status as a freelancer to work for other broadcasters such as NBC, Al Jazeera and BT Sport.