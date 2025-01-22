Garth Hudson, master instrumentalist and last surviving member of The Band, dies at 87

By 1967, Dylan was in semi-seclusion, having allegedly broken his neck in a motorcycle accident, and he and the group settled in the artist community in Woodstock that two years later would become world famous thanks to the festival in nearby Bethel. With no album planned, they wrote and played spontaneously in an old pink house outside of town shared by Hudson, Danko and Manuel. Hudson was in charge of the tape machine as Dylan and The Band recorded more than 100 songs, for years available only as bootlegs, that became known as "The Basement Tapes." Often cited as the foundation of "roots" music and "Americana," the music varied from old folk, country and Appalachian songs to such new compositions as "Tears of Rage," "I Shall Be Released" and "This Wheel's on Fire."