Garrett Whitlock of Red Sox honors late brother with song 'Bury Me in Georgia' when entering games

BOSTON — Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock has quietly found a way to honor his younger brother, who drowned nearly two years ago.
When he enters from the bullpen at Fenway Park, the 28-year-old right-hander jogs to the mound with country artist Kane Brown's song ''Bury Me in Georgia'' playing in the background.
''When my brother did pass away, I would hear that song and it would remind me of him a lot,'' Whitlock told The Associated Press while standing at his locker before Friday's game against Atlanta. ''I also just like the flow of it and stuff, so it kind of has dual purpose, but I do enjoy the song and that does remind me about my brother.''
On Sept. 2, 2023, Whitlock's 23-year-old brother, Gavrie, slipped running down a dock and fell into Lake Lanier in suburban Atlanta.
Whitlock, the team's Jimmy Fund Captain for the third straight season — a charity the club works with to help children with cancer since the 1950s — said he thought of using the song as a tribute ''two or three weeks ago.''
''Just because I heard it for the first time in a long time and I was like: ‘Man, I really enjoy that song and it reminded me of my brother,''' he said. ''So, I was like: ‘You know what, that would be kind of like a cool way to do both.'''
Whitlock said he hadn't even told his wife, Jordan, or his mother about the tribute.
Before making the switch, he walked to the mound to ''Long Black Train'' by Josh Turner.