SAN DIEGO — Braxton Garrett outlasted Yu Darvish, Josh Bell had three hits and scored twice and the Miami Marlins beat the sloppy San Diego Padres 9-1 on Wednesday to avoid a sweep.

Jesús Sánchez hit a solo homer and Jazz Chisholm Jr. had two hits and drove in two runs as the Marlins had a season-high 16 hits and snapped the Padres' three-game winning streak. The Padres dropped to 13-19 at home.

Garrett (2-0) was impressive for five innings, allowing one run and six hits, with two strikeouts and no walks. His only big mistake was allowing Ha-Seong Kim's leadoff homer in the third, his seventh.

Garrett was making just his fourth start this season after spending the first 38 games on the injured list due to a left shoulder impingement suffered during spring training. He was coming off his first career shutout — on just 95 pitches — in a win at Arizona on Friday night.

Darvish (4-3) was finished after three innings and 66 pitches. He allowed three runs, two earned, and six hits, with two strikeouts and one walk. It was his second straight loss after winning his previous four starts.

In his last start, Darvish allowed four home runs to the New York Yankees in an 8-0 loss on Friday night.

The Marlins took advantage of Padres' mistakes, including two errors.

No. 9 batter Nick Fortes hit a two-out RBI double in the second as right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who won the NL Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards last year, took a bad route. Chisholm followed with an RBI single.

A throwing error by Padres third baseman Manny Machado allowed a run in the third. The Marlins piled on with three runs in the fifth. Jake Burger, Otto Lopez and Vidal Bruján all hit RBI singles for a 6-1 lead.

Sánchez homered with one out in the sixth, his third, and Chisholm hit an RBI triple in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (1-3, 6.25 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a home series against the Texas Rangers.

Padres: RHP Dylan Cease (5-4, 3.29) will start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City.

