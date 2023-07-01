PHILADELPHIA — Stone Garrett hit a two-run homer and Josiah Gray forced two pop-ups and struck out a batter that left the potential go-ahead run stranded in the pivotal sixth inning to lead the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Staked to a 2-1 lead, Gray (6-6) shut down the meat of Philadelphia's order after he let the first two runners reach in the sixth. The right-hander retired Bryce Harper on a pop up to third, got J.T. Realmuto to pop to second and struck out Bryson Stott swinging on a 95 mph fastball.

In a bit of an ill-timed promotion, the Phillies then set off a small batch of fireworks to promote the bigger postgame spectacular.

The Phillies simply fizzled at home following a three-game road sweep against the Cubs. They also finished June 18-8 and moved into NL wild-card contention following a 25-32 start.

But they were stymied by Gray, who struck out eight and walked one over six innings to win his second straight start. Alec Bohm had an RBI single in the second — and was promptly picked off.

Harper, who spent seven seasons with the Nationals, singled twice, the second time against reliever Kyle Finnegan in the eighth. But again, the Phillies couldn't generate the big hit, and Realmuto was retired on a fielder's choice to end the inning.

Hunter Harvey worked a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner's throwing error in the second allowed Keibert Ruiz to reach, and Garrett followed with a two-run shot off Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez (0-2).

Sánchez continued a string of solid outings from Phillies starters. He struck out six, walked one and allowed one earned run in his six innings.

HOME RUN DROUGHT

Harper remained stuck on three home runs and hasn't gone deep since May 25. Harper, who led the league with 42 homers with Washington in 2015, and hit at least 30 three other times, returned to the lineup in May, just 160 days after surgery on his right elbow.

''I think he's trying to do too much,'' Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

Harper has served exclusively as the designated hitter this season, but has been fielding grounders during batting practice in preparation of a move to first base some point after the All-Star game.

Thomson liked how Harper has handled the new position. He has more faith Harper will soon return to the slugging form that helped take the Phillies last season to the World Series.

''I'm expecting at any point now that he's going to get it going, he's going to find his stroke, he's going to find the right launch angle,'' Thomson said. ''He's going to start hitting like Bryce Harper."

UP NEXT

The Nationals send LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-6, 3.89 ERA) to the mound against Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (6-4, 3.76 ERA).

___

