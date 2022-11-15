DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Marcus Garrett and Zion Harmon scored 19 points apiece to help Bethune-Cookman defeat Florida National 71-57.
Garrett had five rebounds for the Wildcats (1-2). Harmon added five assists. Dylan Robertson recorded eight points.
Gabriel Casillas led the Conquistadors in scoring, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Ryan Sanchez added 12 points and four assists for Florida National.
NEXT UP
Up next for Bethune-Cookman is a matchup Wednesday with Trinity Baptist at home. Florida National visits North Florida on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
