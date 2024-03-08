SUNRISE, Fla. — Garnet Hathaway scored off a rebound with 22 seconds left to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Ryan Poehling also scored for Philadelphia. Samuel Ersson made 29 saves.

Gustav Forsling scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots. The Panthers had won seven in a row.

Poehling opened the scoring at 10 seconds of the second period. Forsling tied it at 7:12 of the second, scoring hours after finalizing a four-year contract extension.

Vladimir Tarasenko made his Florida debut after coming over from Ottawa in a trade Wednesday.

Flyers defenseman Cam York left late in the third after blocking a shot with his knee, while Travis Konecny returned from an upper-body injury that sidelined him six games.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Panthers: Host Calgary on Saturday.

___

