VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Conor Garland and Nils Hoglander each scored twice and the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 on Saturday night.

After Toronto tied it at 4 early in the third period, J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson scored power-play goals to put it away. Thatcher Demko made 44 saves to help Vancouver improve to 31-11-4 and take a one-point advantage over East-leading Boston.

William Nylander scored twice for Toronto to reach 200 for his career. Jake McCabe and Mitch Marner also scored and Martin Jones stopped 15 shots. The Maple Leafs fell to 22-14-8.

After Marner tied it at 4 on a short-handed breakaway at 3:13 of the third, Miller put the Canucks back on top at 7:11, tipping Quinn Hughes' shot from the point past Jones. Hughes had three assists.

Pettersson connected 3 1/2 minutes later, sliding in a pass from Miller.

Down 3-0 deficit after the first period, the Maple Leafs scored three goals — two from Nylander — in less than four minutes in the second. Garland added his second of the game late in the period.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Seattle on Sunday night.

Canucks: Host Chicago on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl