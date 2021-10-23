BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Bailey Fisher went 17-for-22 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns and Gardner-Webb controlled from the outset in a 28-17 win over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Narii Gaither's 3-yard touchdown run ended an eight-play, 71-yard opening drive and the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2 Southern Conference) never trailed.

Later, Ty French made it 14-0 when he came up with the strip and sack of Robert Morris quarterback George Martin in the end zone with 3:36 left in the first quarter.

Following another Robert Morris (2-4, 1-2) turnover, Fisher connected with T.J. Luther on a 12-yard scoring pass for a three-score lead early in the second quarter.

Martin threw for 202 yards and a score and was intercepted three times. The Colonials were held to five yards rushing on 34 attempts.

