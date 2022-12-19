BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Kareem Reid scored 20 points to help Gardner-Webb defeat Bob Jones 116-55 on Monday.
Reid also had eight rebounds for the Runnin' Bulldogs (5-7). Anthony Selden scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Caleb Robinson was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
Trevor Brunson led the Bruins in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Brian Sims Jr. added 11 points and Kenney Garrick had 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP source: Eagles QB Hurts suffers sprained right shoulder
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status for Philadelphia's game at Dallas is uncertain, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.
Sports
Packers release veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins
The Green Bay Packers have released veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in advance of their Monday night game with the Los Angeles Rams.
Sports
Gardner-Webb defeats Bob Jones 116-55
Kareem Reid scored 20 points to help Gardner-Webb defeat Bob Jones 116-55 on Monday.
Gophers
New Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook welcomes major expectations
Gophers AD Mark Coyle said the goal was to hire someone to help the program take the next step, winning a national championship.
High Schools
Christmas Wrestling Tournament produces familiar champions
The big event in Rochester revealed that wrestlers expected to succeed are doing just that.