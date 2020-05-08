Gardener Sheila Aadland shares her best tips for garden success:

• Books and online resources can help you learn the basics.

• Have a plan. Consider spacing, sun and drainage.

• Don't spend a lot of money on plants you don't know. Do your research.

• Think of plants as furniture. If a plant looks sad or out of place, move it.

• Once you plant something, take care of it.

MARY JANE SMETANKA