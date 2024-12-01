MINNEAPOLIS — Dawson Garcia scored 23 points and Minnesota bounced back from back-to-back tournament losses to post a 79-62 win over Bethune-Cookman on Sunday in its final tune-up before the start of Big 10 Conference play.
Garcia scores 23 points, Minnesota tops Bethune-Cookman 79-62 in final tune-up before Big 10 opener
By The Associated Press
Minnesota lost both of its games at the ESPN Events Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, falling 68-66 to Wichita State and 57-51 to Wake Forest last week. The Golden Gophers open Big 10 Conference play when they play host to Michigan State on Wednesday.
Brayon Freeman's jumper at the 10-minute mark of the first half pulled the Wildcats within five points, 16-11 but Lu'Cye Patterson's jumper kicked off 14-2 Minnesota run fueled by Trey Edmonds's seven points and the Golden Gophers led 38-26 at the break.
Bethune-Cookman opened the second half with a Reggie Ward Jr. layup and back-to-back three-pointers by Trey Thomas to get within 38-34 with more than 17 minutes to play. Garcia answered with a 3 and a layup to spark a 10-point run and Minnestoa led by double digits the rest of the way.
Garcia was 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 5 from distance, and was 5-for-5 from the line to lead the Gophers (6-3). Brennan Rigsby hit 4 of 8 from beyond the arc and added 14 points.
Freeman hit 5 of 7 from three-point range and finished with 21 points and dished off five assists to lead the Wildcats (2-6). Thomas was 3 of 5 from behind the arc to add 18 points and Ward added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
