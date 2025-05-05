García homers as the Nationals beat the Reds 4-1

CINCINNATI — Luis García Jr. homered during Washington's three-run seventh inning, and the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Sunday.
García gave Washington a 2-1 lead with his one-out solo drive off Graham Ashcraft (2-3). CJ Abrams tacked on a two-run double against Taylor Rogers.
Jorge López (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his 11th save.
Washington took two of three in the weekend series at Cincinnati.
Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore struck out nine in five innings. He allowed four hits and walked four.
The Reds wasted a sharp performance by Nick Martinez, who struck out six while working six innings of one-run ball.
García put Washington in front with a sacrifice fly in the second. But Tyler Stephenson hit a leadoff drive in the bottom half for Cincinnati.
It was Stephenson's first homer in his third game since he missed the start of the season with a left oblique strain.