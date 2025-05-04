Garcia goes deep twice as Royals hit a club-record 7 HRs in 11-6 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE — Maikel Garcia hit two of Kansas City's franchise-record seven home runs, a rare long-ball barrage that enabled the Royals to beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-6 on Sunday.
Bobby Witt Jr. broke a 5-5 tie with a seventh-inning solo shot off Yennier Cano (0-1), and Vinnie Pasquantino followed with drive into the right-field seats. Cano had not allowed a run in his previous 12 outings this season.
Jonathan India, Luke Maile and Michael Massey also went deep for the Royals. Massey's ninth-inning shot set the club record for home runs in a game.
Kansas City entered with a major league-low 18 homers in its first 34 games. It hadn't hit as many as six in a game since 2020.
Jackson Holliday went deep twice for Baltimore in his first career multihomer game. Ryan O'Hearn and Cedric Mullins each hit a solo shot.
Orioles starter Kyle Gibson gave up three runs and five hits in four innings. In his season debut on Tuesday, the 37-year-old yielded four first-inning homers to the Yankees and was pulled in the fourth after allowing nine runs and 11 hits.
Making his 100th career start, Kansas City's Michael Lorenzen surrendered a career-high four home runs and was pulled in the fifth. The four HRs equaled the total he gave up in his previous six starts this season.
Angel Zerpa (2-0) gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings to earn the win.