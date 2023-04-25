Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A garbage truck hit and killed a woman walking in the street Tuesday morning in Stillwater, officials said.

The crash occurred about 7:45 a.m. in the 900 block of W. Willard Street, police said.

The truck is operated by Waste Management, which has had "several officials on site," a police statement read.

Police Chief Brian Mueller said the 81-year-old woman "was in the street" at the time she was hit. Her identity has yet to be released. Mueller said she lived in the neighborhood.

"Everything is pointing that this is a tragic, tragic accident," Mueller said.

The chief said the driver is cooperating with the investigation. He said the driver's identity would be released later Tuesday.

Waste Management's headquarters released the following statement late Tuesday morning: "We were sorry to learn of this unfortunate incident. WM is cooperating with Stillwater Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol as they investigate this incident."