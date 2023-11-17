NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Gap Inc. (GPS), up $4.06 to $17.73.
The clothing chain reported strong third-quarter financial results.
Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), up $9.25 to $129.40.
The discount retailer raised its profit forecast for the year.
Dillard's Inc. (DDS), up $19.48 to $334.19.
The Arkansas- based department store chain announced a special dividend of $20 per share.
ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), down $1.11 to $2.20.
The electric-vehicle charging network cut its sales forecast for the current quarter.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), down $1.71 to $65.89.
The warehouse operator gave investors a disappointing update for a key sales measure.
Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA), down 36 cents to $10.34.
The wine maker is buying Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards for about $400 million in cash and stock.
Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO), up 71 cents to $25.46.
Energy company stocks rose with higher crude oil prices.
Buckle Inc. (BKE), up $2.74 to $37.65.
The Nebraska-based teen clothing retailer beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.