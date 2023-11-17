NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Gap Inc. (GPS), up $4.06 to $17.73.

The clothing chain reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), up $9.25 to $129.40.

The discount retailer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Dillard's Inc. (DDS), up $19.48 to $334.19.

The Arkansas- based department store chain announced a special dividend of $20 per share.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), down $1.11 to $2.20.

The electric-vehicle charging network cut its sales forecast for the current quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), down $1.71 to $65.89.

The warehouse operator gave investors a disappointing update for a key sales measure.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA), down 36 cents to $10.34.

The wine maker is buying Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards for about $400 million in cash and stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO), up 71 cents to $25.46.

Energy company stocks rose with higher crude oil prices.

Buckle Inc. (BKE), up $2.74 to $37.65.

The Nebraska-based teen clothing retailer beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.