Gangs in Haiti burn beloved Gothic gingerbread hotel that rose to international fame

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's once illustrious Grand Hôtel Oloffson, a beloved Gothic gingerbread home that inspired books, hosted parties until dawn and attracted visitors from Mick Jagger to Haitian presidents, was burned down by gangs this past weekend.
Hundreds of Haitians and foreigners mourned the news as it spread across social media, with the hotel manager on Monday confirming the fire in a brief comment on X. Even though gang violence had forced the hotel in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, to close in recent years, many had hoped it would reopen.
''It birthed so much culture and expression,'' said Riva Précil, a Haitian-American singer who lived in the hotel from age 5 to 15. Speaking over the phone, Précil recalled how she learned to swim, dance and sing at the Oloffson.
The attack on the community where the hotel was located began late Saturday, according to James Jean-Louis, who lives above the Oloffson. He told The Associated Press over the phone on Sunday that he observed the flames as he and other residents were chased out while police and gangs exchanged heavy gunfire.
Journalists are currently unable to visit the site of the hotel in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and verify the damage because gangs control the area, which remains inaccessible. Patrick Durandis, director of the Institute for Safeguarding National Heritage, also confirmed the fire in a message to the AP.
Among those lamenting the fire was Michael Deibert, author of ''Notes From the Last Testament: The Struggle for Haiti,'' and ''Haiti Will Not Perish: A Recent History.''
He landed in Miami on Sunday only to open his phone and see a flurry of messages from friends in Haiti.
''When you went to the Oloffson, you really felt you were being connected with Haiti's political and cultural history,'' he said. ''You went to Haiti and were never the same. And the Oloffson really captured that.''