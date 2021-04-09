6:30 p.m. at Boston • TD Garden • BSN Plus, 830-AM

Clash with Celtics continues run of the Eastern gantlet

Wolves update: The Wolves lost 141-137 to the shorthanded Pacers on Wednesday and continue a stretch of their schedule in which they play six consecutive Eastern Conference teams. Since returning to the lineup, G D'Angelo Russell has averaged 21 points and played 24 minutes in each of his two games. Russell was 5-for-15 against the Pacers. G/F Josh Okogie missed Wednesday's game because of personal reasons and is listed as probable. G Jaylen Nowell (right tibia contusion) is listed as doubtful. … C Naz Reid has scored in double digits in three of his past four games off the bench.

Celtics update: The Celtics have had an up-and-down year after entering with lofty expectations. They sit at 26-26 but have won three of their past four. Boston ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of offensive efficiency (12th) and defensive efficiency (16th). The Celtics do rank third in offensive rebounding percentage while the Wolves are last in defensive rebounding percentage. … F Jayson Tatum is averaging a career-high 25.1 points per game; G Jaylen Brown is averaging a career-high 24.3. Brown is shooting 40% from three-point range. … C Tristan Thompson recently returned after a lengthy time out because of COVID. … New acquisition G Evan Fournier, who came to Boston in a trade from Orlando, is expected to miss the game because of COVID protocols.

Chris Hine