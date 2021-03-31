7 p.m. vs. New York • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM

Injured Russell nearing return

Wolves update: The Timberwolves' 103-99 loss to at New York on Feb. 21 was the final game of Ryan Saunders' tenure as coach. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points as the Wolves nearly came back from a 21-point deficit. Coach Chris Finch said D'Angelo Russell practiced in full Tuesday, but Russell is still listed as out for Wednesday. Finch said he wouldn't expect to have Russell (left knee) back in the next week but that his practice participation Tuesday was an encouraging sign. … Josh Okogie remains out because of COVID protocols.

Knicks update: Tom Thibodeau returns to Target Center for the first time as Knicks coach in the game before the Wolves will allow fans in the arena beyond friends, family and some front-line essential workers. … In the matchup in February, Julius Randle had 25 points and 14 rebounds while R.J. Barrett had 21. … Mitchell Robinson will be out after suffering a right foot fracture. The Knicks entered Tuesday tied for the fourth-best defensive rating in the NBA at 108 points allowed per 100 possessions.

CHRIS HINE