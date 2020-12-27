9 p.m. at Los Angeles Lakers • FSN/NBA TV, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves continue their three-game road trip with a pair of games in Los Angeles against the Lakers and Clippers on Sunday and Tuesday. As part of the NBA's schedule accommodations during the pandemic, the league is trying to schedule multiple games for a team in the same city when possible. This will be the Wolves' only trip to Los Angeles during the first half of the schedule. The league hasn't announced the second half of the schedule yet. The Wolves lost their lone meeting with the Lakers last season 142-125 at Staples Center in December. Anthony Davis had 50 points in that matchup while LeBron James added 32. It was the first time a pair of Lakers teammates combined for 80 or more points in a game since 2009, when Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol accomplished it.

Lakers update: After dropping their first game on opening night Tuesday against the Clippers, the Lakers bounced back with a convincing 138-115 victory over the Mavericks on Christmas Day. James and Davis combined for 50 points, but the contribution of two newcomers to the Lakers was especially noteworthy. Dennis Schroder, who started at point guard, had 18 points and six assists. He and the Lakers are reportedly in talks on a contract extension. Reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, who came over from the rival Clippers in the offseason, scored 22 points and had seven rebounds off the bench. James has scored 22 points in each of the Lakers' first two games. Davis is listed as questionable because of a right calf contusion.