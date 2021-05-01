7 p.m. vs. St. Louis • BSN, 100.3-FM

Two-game skid matches Wild's longest of season

Preview: A whopping 14 points separate the No. 3 Wild and No. 4 Blues in the West Division, but the Blues have had the upper hand in the head-to-head series. After St. Louis rallied for a 4-3 win on Wednesday, the Blues nixed a Wild rally in overtime 5-4 in the rematch on Thursday. The Blues are 4-1 vs. the Wild this season. They've won four in a row overall.

Players to watch: Wild LW Kirill Kaprizov scored 11 goals in April. LW Kevin Fiala is coming off a three-point effort, the third time this season he's had three points or more in a game. … Blues C Ryan O'Reilly has six goals in five games vs. the Wild this season. G Jordan Binnington is 5-1 with a 1.35 goals-against average and .952 save percentage in his career against the Wild.

Numbers: The Wild hasn't lost more than two games in a row this season. C Victor Rask ended a 20-game goalless drought on Thursday. … The Blues are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games vs. the Wild. St. Louis' power play has scored in nine consecutive games.

Injuries: Blues C Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL) and Ds Carl Gunnarsson (right knee) and Vince Dunn (upper body) are out. RW Vladimir Tarasenko (lower body) is day-to-day.

Sarah McLellan