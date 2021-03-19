8 p.m. at Colorado • FSN, 100.3-FM

Kahkonen on win streak; so are Avs

Preview: Before returning home, the Wild will face the Avalanche one more time in a matinee matchup. D Matt Dumba is doubtful to play after suffering a lower-body injury Thursday in the 5-1 loss. D Carson Soucy will return after sitting out Thursday to serve a one-game suspension for charging. The win Thursday was Colorado's fifth in a row.

Players to watch: Wild G Kaapo Kahkonen is on a nine-game winning streak; only four rookies in NHL history have gone on longer win streaks. RW Mats Zuccarello's assist Thursday extended his point streak to five games. … Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen is coming off a four-point effort that included two goals. G Philipp Grubauer has allowed just three goals during his five-game win streak.

Numbers: Kahkonen has 233 saves on 246 shots during his win streak. C Victor Rask has two goals in his past three games. … Rantanen, C Nathan MacKinnon and LW Gabriel Landeskog have combined for 21 points during Colorado's win streak. MacKinnon has 36 points in 35 career games vs. the Wild.

Injuries: Wild Fs Marcus Johansson (upper body), Marcus Foligno (lower body) and Kyle Rau (upper body) are out. Avalanche G Pavel Francouz (lower body) and Ds Erik Johnson (upper body) and Conor Timmins (upper body) are out.

Sarah McLellan