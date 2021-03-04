8 p.m. at Arizona • Gila River Arena • FSN, 100.3-FM

Division rivals separated by 2 points

Preview: This is the first meeting of the season between the Wild and Coyotes, who trail Minnesota by only two points in the West Division. Arizona is coming off a win in Los Angeles after back-to-back losses to Colorado. The Wild had its seven-game point streak snapped Wednesday after getting upended 5-1 at Vegas. That dropped the team to 7-4-1 on the road this season.

Players to watch: Wild RW Marcus Foligno has nine points in his past eight games. C Jared Spurgeon had a team-high six shots Wednesday vs. Vegas. … Coyotes RW Conor Garland is on a four-game point streak. D Jakob Chychrun averages a team-high 23 minutes, 1 second in ice time.

Numbers: The Wild power play is in a 0-for-11 slump. The team is 12-1-1 when it scores at least three goals. … Arizona is 4-4-2 over its last 10 games. The Coyotes have surrendered a power-play goal in six straight games.

Injuries: Wild F Marcus Johansson (upper body) is out. C Ryan Hartman (lower body) did not play Wednesday. Coyotes G Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is also out.

sarah MCclellan