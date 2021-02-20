8 p.m. at Anaheim • FSN, 100.3-FM

Wild doing well at Honda Center

Preview: After getting by the Ducks 3-1 on Thursday, the Wild improved to 4-1-1 in its past six matchups against Anaheim. The team has also won seven of its past nine games at Honda Center. G Kaapo Kahkonen will be back in net for the Wild. On Thursday, he faced only 17 shots; the last time the Wild held a team to 17 or fewer shots was Nov. 27, 2018, vs. Arizona (14).

Players to watch: Both of C Ryan Hartman's goals this season have come in Anaheim. RW Kevin Fiala scored his sixth career game-winning goal with the Wild on Thursday. … Ducks C Sam Steel has two goals in his past two games. RW Carter Rowney has three assists vs. the Wild this season.

Numbers: LW Zach Parise is two points shy of 800 for his career. LW Jordan Greenway's five hits last game tied his season high. … The Ducks had 26 shot attempts get blocked or miss the net on Thursday. Like the Wild, Anaheim has scored just three power-play goals this season.

Injuries: Wild G Alex Stalock (upper body) is out. Ducks LW Sonny Milano (upper body) and Ds Josh Manson (oblique) and Brendan Guhle (sprained MCL) are also out. D Hampus Lindholm didn't play in the third period Thursday (lower body).

Sarah McLellan