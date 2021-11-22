U women's gameday

4 p.m. vs. Oklahoma in the Bahamas Flohoops (pay-per-view live stream), 96.7-FM

About the Sooners: Oklahoma (4-1) lost to No. 9 Oregon 98-93 on Saturday and beat Buffalo 93-72 on Sunday, setting up a fifth-place game with the Gophers at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Taylor Robertson has been one of the stars of the tournament. In two games she has 56 points and 13 assists and is 16-for-33 from three-point range. Last season, Oklahoma went 12-12 overall and 9-8 in the Big 12. Iowa native Jennie Baranczyk is in her first season as Sooners coach, taking over for Sherri Coale, who retired after 25 seasons. Baranczyk came from Drake, where she coached the Bulldogs for nine years.