U women's gameday
4 p.m. vs. Oklahoma in the Bahamas Flohoops (pay-per-view live stream), 96.7-FM
About the Sooners: Oklahoma (4-1) lost to No. 9 Oregon 98-93 on Saturday and beat Buffalo 93-72 on Sunday, setting up a fifth-place game with the Gophers at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Taylor Robertson has been one of the stars of the tournament. In two games she has 56 points and 13 assists and is 16-for-33 from three-point range. Last season, Oklahoma went 12-12 overall and 9-8 in the Big 12. Iowa native Jennie Baranczyk is in her first season as Sooners coach, taking over for Sherri Coale, who retired after 25 seasons. Baranczyk came from Drake, where she coached the Bulldogs for nine years.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Five extra points: Officiating jinx is broken as flags rain on Packers
Home teams had gone 1-8 with an eight-game losing streak in games officiated by referee Shawn Hochuli and his crew before the Vikings held off the Packers on Sunday.
Randball
Whine and cheese: Packers fans blame officiating, overturned call for loss
In a rare turnabout, it wasn't Vikings fans who were complaining about getting robbed by the officials. Packers fans were the ones feeling wronged.
Sports
Red Sox pick up manager Alex Cora's option for 2 seasons
The Boston Red Sox have picked up Alex Cora's option for two more seasons, rewarding their manager for taking them to the AL Championship Series in his first year back after serving his one-year sign-stealing suspension.
Sports
AP source: Broncos agree to $60M extension with Sutton
A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $60 million with $35 million guaranteed.
Wild
Hartman fined maximum by NHL for tripping violation in Sunday's game
Wild center Ryan Hartman kicked the skates out from under Tampa Bay's Ross Colton during Sunday's game, which the Lightning won 5-4 in a shootout.