7 p.m. vs. Detroit • FSN, 830-AM

After brief appetizer, table is set for fuller Russell-Towns combo platter

Wolves update: D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns played only one game together following the trade from Golden State that landed Russell in Minnesota. Now the Wolves will get to see what that partnership looks like on a nightly basis. Coach Ryan Saunders has said one of Russell or Ricky Rubio will be on the floor for the Wolves at all times, and they will have minutes together as well. Guard Malik Beasley is slated to play even though he pleaded guilty to a threat of violence for a September incident at his home. The NBA is following the matter and has not announced any supplemental discipline for Beasley.

Pistons update: Preseason projections have the Pistons on the outside of playoff contention following a season in which they finished 20-46. Forward Blake Griffin played in just 18 games last season because of a knee injury but is back this season. Former Wolves guard Derrick Rose is back for his second season with Detroit after averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 assists in 50 games last season. The Pistons added Jerami Grant, snaring the forward away from Denver as Grant wants to have a larger role on the offensive end. He averaged 12 points a game last season for the Nuggets.

CHRIS HINE