7 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Timberwolves begin a four-game homestand with their season finale against the Thunder. The Wolves previously split a back-to-back with the Thunder in February in Oklahoma City. … After scoring 42 points against Phoenix on Thursday, Anthony Edwards had 11 on 4-for-18 shooting in a loss to the Suns on Friday. It was only the second time Edwards was held under 20 points in his past 10 games. … Jarrett Culver returned Friday from a left great toe strain and scored five points in nearly 10 minutes of action. Culver has played in only four games since Jan. 25. He missed five games because of the toe injury and 17 because of a sprained ankle.

Thunder update: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out Sunday's game against Houston because of a shoulder injury. Gilgeous- Alexander leads the Thunder with averages of 23.5 points and 6.0 assists per game and is shooting 41% from three-point range. The Thunder was also missing Al Horford (rest), Josh Hall (knee), George Hill (thumb) and Darius Bazley (shoulder) against the Rockets. Still, Oklahoma City defeated the Rockets 114-112, Houston's 20th loss in a row. … The Thunder has the 12th-best defensive efficiency in the league (111.1 points allowed per 100 possessions) but the second-worst offensive efficiency (104.8).

CHRIS HINE