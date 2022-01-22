7 p.m. vs. Brooklyn * Target Center * BSN, 830-AM

Preview: Kyrie Irving scored 24 points Friday in Brooklyn's 117-102 victory at San Antonio, just his sixth game this season. He is unvaccinated and has been sidelined most of the season because of New York City ordinances and team decisions. He's available to play Sunday. Minneapolis' vaccine mandate doesn't begin for ticketed events until Wednesday, but athletes, performers and staff aren't subject to the regulations but must strictly comply with a written safety plan. With Kevin Durant out for at least a month because of a sprained knee ligament, the Nets now are 18-4 the past two seasons when Irving and James Harden play without Durant healthy. The two guards combined to score 26 points in Friday's fourth quarter. They've combined to score 60 points or more six times without Durant, but only once this season. … Wolves coach Chris Finch after Saturday's practice called guard Patrick Beverley "good" after he injured his ankle in Wednesday's loss at Atlanta. "I haven't talked to him about tomorrow yet," Finch said. "But he's trying to play. I know that."

Injuries: The Nets' Durant (MCL knee sprain), Joe Harris (ankle surgery) and Paul Millsap (personal reasons) are listed as out, Nic Claxton (hamstring tightness) is questionable.