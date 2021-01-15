7 p.m. vs. Memphis • FSN, 830-AM

Slumping bench has hurt Wolves

Wolves update: The Wolves scored only 21 bench points to Memphis' 50 in their loss Wednesday. A number of bench players are going through slumps. Jarrett Culver has just two field goals in his past two games as his playing time decreased to a season-low 10 minutes, 5 seconds on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards is 1 for his past 14 and played a season low 16:51. With the Wolves still searching for answers at power forward, coach Ryan Saunders mentioned Edwards may see some time at that spot. Ricky Rubio was just 1-for-5 and is shooting 38% for the season. … According to NBA.com, the Wolves are allowing 16.2 fast-break points per game, tied for third-worst in the league. ... Juancho Hernangomez and Ricky Rubio will miss Friday's game because of health and safety protocols, and Jake Layman is out for personal reasons. Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (left wrist) are probable.

Grizzlies update: Memphis beat the Wolves on Wednesday without Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., who will both be out for Friday's game as well. Grayson Allen doubled his season high with 20 points on 6-of -0 shooting. Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with a season-high 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 16 rebounds. … The Grizzlies converted 23 fast-break points. Former Wolves guard Tyus Jones spearheaded that transition attack with nine points and seven assists. … The Grizzlies are allowing the fewest second-chance points in the league at 9.7 per game. The Wolves, however, were able to get 17. Star guard Ja Morant is listed as questionable (ankle).

CHRIS HINE