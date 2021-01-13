7 p.m. vs. Memphis • Target Center • 7 p.m., FSN, 830-AM

Towns expected to be available

Wolves update: After Karl-Anthony Towns played Saturday and sat out Sunday as he ramps up his activity while playing through a sore dislocated wrist, the Wolves expect Towns to be available for Wednesday's game provided there were no issues in practice Tuesday and warmups Wednesday. ... Josh Okogie returned from a strained hamstring on Wednesday to play 20 minutes in the Wolves' 96-88 victory over San Antonio. The Wolves had one of their best defensive nights with Okogie back in the lineup. … Over the past week, Jarred Vanderbilt has become a regular part of the rotation even with Towns playing. In the past four games, Vanderbilt has averaged nearly 19 minutes, seven points and five rebounds. As a result, Jake Layman did not play Sunday against the Spurs.

Grizzlies update: Point guard Ja Morant sliced and diced the Wolves during the preseason, but he likely won't be available for Wednesday's and Friday's games as he recovers from a sprained left ankle. Tyus Jones has entered the starting lineup as a result and has averaged 9.6 points and 6.9 assists in seven starts. … With Morant out, the Grizzlies have the 27th-rated offense in terms of efficiency (103.9 points per 100 possessions). They do rate sixth in defense (106.8). Jaren Jackson Jr. is still out as he recovers from meniscus surgery. … In six career games against the Wolves, Dillon Brooks has hit 12 of 21 three-pointers. Brooks averaged 28.3 points in three games against the Wolves last season.

CHRIS HINE