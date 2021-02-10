7 p.m. vs. L.A. Clippers • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Injuries keep rosters in flux

Wolves update: D'Angelo Russell left Monday's game against Dallas after playing only six minutes because of left leg soreness. Russell, who also has been playing through a right quad contusion, was listed as questionable. … Karl-Anthony Towns is progressing in his return from COVID protocols, coach Ryan Saunders said Monday, and is listed as doubtful again. Jarrett Culver, who was not on the Wolves' recent road trip because of a sprained left ankle, remains out. … The Wolves won their most recent home game against Cleveland 109-104 on Jan. 31. They are 4-7 at home.

Clippers update: The Clippers will be without Paul George, who was not scheduled to make the trip because of a toe injury, coach Tyronn Lue said. George did not play in the Clippers' past two games, each losses. … Guard Patrick Beverley has not played in the past eight games but was expected to be listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's game because of right knee soreness. … Kawhi Leonard is shooting above 50% from the field for the third time in his career. Leonard takes 5.1 mid-range shots per game, tied for sixth in the league. He hits 43% of those shots. He is shooting free throws at a career-best 89.1% clip. … The Clippers defeated the Wolves 124-101 in Los Angeles on Dec. 29. Towns and Josh Okogie did not play in that game.

CHRIS HINE