Wolves gameday

7 p.m. vs. Cleveland • FSN, 830-AM

Return of Russell, Reid

could shore up depth

Wolves update: This is the first of back-to-back games vs. the Cavaliers; the two teams will play again Monday in Cleveland. D'Angelo Russell returned Friday against Philadelphia after missing three games because of a bruised right quad. He scored 14 but showed some rust, making just three of 11 shots and one of seven three-pointers. He and Naz Reid, who was a late scratch Friday with a sore right wrist, are listed as questionable. The Timberwolves struggled to guard Philadelphia center Joel Embiid without Karl-Anthony Towns and Reid. Guarding Detroit center Andrew Drummond would be a challenge, too. Jarrett Culver will miss his third consecutive game with a left ankle sprain. Towns and forward Juancho Hernangomez (COVID protocols) are out. Guard Malik Beasley has scored 20 or more points in nine of the Wolves' 18 games, including the past three. Anthony Edwards scored 15 in his first NBA start Friday, his fourth consecutive game with 15 or more points. The Wolves have lost three straight games and seven of their past eight.

Cavaliers update: Cleveland has lost three of its past four games, including a 102-81 loss at New York on Friday. The Cavs are led by guard Collin Sexton (24.6 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Drummond (18.1 points, 14.7 rebounds). Former Wolves star Kevin Love (calf) is out, as is guard Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) and Lamar Stevens (abdomen).

Kent Youngblood