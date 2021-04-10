7 p.m. vs. Chicago •BSN, 830-AM

LaVine coming off 50-point game

Wolves update: The Wolves begin a four-game homestand against Eastern Conference opponents and will play the first of a back-to-back set of games against Chicago, which beat the Wolves 133-126 in overtime on Feb. 24 in Chicago. Malik Beasley was the Wolves' leading scorer in that game with 25 points. … The Wolves are coming off an overtime loss against Boston on Friday in a game they led by 17. Coach Chris Finch said there's a chance Jaylen Nowell, who has missed three games because of a right tibia contusion, could play in one of the games in the set. … Since returning to the lineup, D'Angelo Russell has averaged 22.7 points in nearly 26 minutes.

Bulls update: Former Wolves guard Zach Lavine scored 50 points in the Bulls' loss to the Hawks on Friday. LaVine was ninth in the NBA in scoring this season with 27.5 points per game entering Saturday. He is making 42% of his three-point attempts. … Since joining the Bulls in a trade from Orlando, Nikola Vucevic is averaging 22.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and is shooting 52%. … The Bulls had lost six straight before winning three of their past four.

Chris Hine