7 p.m. vs. Atlanta • FSN, 830-AM

McDaniels plays more, makes an impression

Wolves update: The Wolves lost a winnable game in Atlanta on Monday 108-97 as the Hawks committed 26 turnovers. The Wolves have lost 10 of 11, including Wednesday's buzzer-beating loss to Orlando. Rookie Jaden McDaniels has played significant minutes the past two games and has taken advantage of that opportunity. He followed up a three-point, 12 minutes performance against Atlanta with 12 points in 26 minutes against Orlando while adding eight rebounds and three blocks. … The Wolves still will be without Karl-Anthony Towns, Juancho Hernangomez and Ricky Rubio because of COVID protocols. … The Wolves haven't topped 100 points in three of their past four games.

Hawks update: The Hawks will again be without Bogdan Bogdanovich (fractured knee) and Kris Dunn (ankle surgery) and likely still will be without Danilo Gallinari (ankle), who is listed as doubtful. De'Andre Hunter, who scored 25 points in Monday's game, did not play Wednesday against the Pistons because of a knee injury and is questionable, as is Cam Reddish (knee). … Guard Trae Young's shooting efficiency has decreased. He is shooting 30% from three-point range and 39% overall, down from 36% and 44% a season ago. … Clint Capela has scored more than 20 points in each of his past three games after scoring under 20 in every game before to that. He had 23 and 15 rebounds Monday.

CHRIS HINE