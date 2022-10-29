6 p.m. Sunday at San Antonio (BSN; 830-AM)

Wolves update: After losing to the Spurs on Monday, the Wolves have won two straight, including Wednesday's game against San Antonio. Anthony Edwards had 34 points and nine assists on 12-for-21 shooting in Wednesday's victory. ... Kyle Anderson has missed four consecutive games because of back spasms and he is listed as questionable for Sunday. Guard Jordan McLaughlin was a surprise scratch before Friday's game because of heel soreness. He is also questionable.

Spurs update: San Antonio continued its surprising start to the season with a win over Chicago on Friday to improve to 4-2. But one less face will be on the Spurs roster than was at Target Center this week. In a move that took the league by surprise, the Spurs announced Friday they had waived Josh Primo, the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft. Primo had scored 10 points in Monday's victory over the Wolves. A female former Spurs employee alleged that Primo exposed himself in her presence, the Associated Press reported Saturday. ... After scoring 23 against the Wolves on Monday, Devin Vassell will miss his third game in a row because of a knee injury.