7 p.m. at Oklahoma City • Chesapeake Energy Arena • FSN, 830-AM

The consecutive-games theme continues with two in Oklahoma City

Wolves update: The Wolves will play two consecutive games against the Thunder in Oklahoma City, the fifth time this season the Wolves will play the same opponent two nights in a row. The Wolves have been swept twice and split those series twice. The NBA postponed the second game in a series that was scheduled against Memphis because of COVID contact tracing among the Wolves. … Malik Beasley shook off his road woes with 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting against San Antonio on Wednesday. … Juancho Hernangomez was listed as questionable and Karl-Anthony Towns was listed as out (COVID protocols) while Jarrett Culver remained out because of a left ankle sprain. ... Naz Reid (probable) played in his second straight game following a wrist injury while D'Angelo Russell (questionable) played in his third consecutive following a quad contusion.

Oklahoma City update: The Thunder held Houston to 87 points Wednesday, the lowest point total they have allowed all season. … Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team's leading scorer with 21.8 points per game, missed Wednesday's game because of an ankle sprain and is listed as out for Friday. Luguentz Dort (knee soreness) is listed as out. ... Veteran center Al Horford is averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. … The Thunder rank 28th in offensive efficiency and 21st in defensive efficiency. It has a net rating of minus-9.0, 29th in the league. The only team worse is the Wolves (minus-8.3).

Chris Hine