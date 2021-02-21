6 p.m. at New York • FSN, 830-AM

Today's theme: Familiar faces

Wolves update: The Timberwolves lost to Toronto 86-81 on Friday despite holding the Raptors to 33% shooting. The Wolves shot 39%. Jake Layman re-entered the rotation against Toronto and had eight points in 13 minutes. Layman didn't play in the previous five games. … In his past two games rookie Anthony Edwards is 6-for-29, 0-for-11 from three-point range. This came after Edwards had a career-high 28 against the Lakers. … Since D'Angelo Russell left the lineup the Wolves have a defensive rating of 113.1, 18th in the NBA over that stretch. The Wolves rank 23rd for the season in that category (112.6).

Knicks update: Tom Thib­odeau has the Knicks playing defense with a defensive rating that ranks third in the league at 107.6. The Knicks allow the third-fewest points in the paint at 42.1 per game and lead in defensive field-goal percentage at .433. … F Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 23.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. … Since getting traded from Detroit, former Wolves G Derrick Rose — now playing under Thibodeau for a third time — is averaging 20.6 minutes per game and 11.2 points. … Second-year G R.J. Barrett is averaging 16.5 points on 43% shooting. He is shooting 30% from three-point range.

Chris Hine