7 p.m. at Cleveland FSN, 830-AM

Overnight, venue changes

Wolves update: D'Angelo Russell played Sunday, but the last time the Wolves played back-to-back games they scheduled Russell for a rest day. Naz Reid was a game-time decision and missed his second consecutive game because of an injured right wrist. … The Wolves are 2-1 this season when playing the tail end of games on consecutive days, but they are just 1-7 on the road. Their field-goal percentage is 41% on the road compared to 45% at home while their defensive rating is nearly seven points worse (110.3 points per 100 possessions compared to 117.2). … Guard Malik Beasley entered Sunday shooting 50% at home, 36% on the road and was averaging four points more per game at home.

Cavaliers update: Cleveland is 6-4 at home and 3-7 on the road. The Cavaliers were 2-2 playing the back end of consecutive games. … The Cavaliers came into Sunday's game with the 29th-ranked offensive efficiency in the league (104). The only team worse was the Wolves. The Cavaliers, however, have fared much better on the defensive end of the floor with the league's eighth-most efficient defense (108.2). … Guard Collin Sexton was shooting just 44% in games without at least a day of rest leading up to them. He was shooting 50% for the season entering Sunday.

Chris Hine