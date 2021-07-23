7 p.m. vs. Portland • BSN Plus, ESPN Plus, 1500-AM

Preview: The Loons (5-5-3) handed Seattle its first loss of the season Sunday. This will be Minnesota's second game against Portland (6-6-1) this season, with the Loons winning the first one on the road, 1-0 on June 26. Adrien Hunou's goal in the second minute was the quickest goal in Minnesota United history. Loons forward Franco Fragapane was the subject of an MLS investigation after Timbers midfielder Diego Chara alleged he was called a racial slur. MLS found no evidence of the claim. ... Portland, fresh off a 2-1 win against LAFC, has never beaten United in Minnesota and has a road record of 1-4-1. … Loons striker Ramon Abila missed the match against Seattle after being suspended because of a video review in Colorado that found he jabbed an opponent in the back late in the game. He will be eligible to play Saturday.

Notes: Loons defender Michael Boxall (upper thigh/groin) missed matches against Colorado and Seattle but was back in training this week. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is playing for Canada in the Gold Cup.