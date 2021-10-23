Loons gameday

7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles FC * BSN and CW 23, SKOR North (1500-AM)

Preview

The Loons will play without starting right back Romain Metanire, who received a red card and automatic one-game suspension after he threw a ball in the face of Philadelphia's Kai Wagner in Wednesday's 3-2 home victory over the Union. "We spoke about it," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "At the end of the day, it's disappointing. But it is what it is in football, I'm afraid." … The Loons are in sixth place in the Western Conference, two points behind fourth-place Portland and a home playoff and two points ahead of eighth-place Real Salt Lake and out of the playoffs altogether. Ninth-place LAFC is three points behind that seventh and final playoff spot and four points behind the Loons. ... Loons Emanuel Reynoso and Franco Fragapane were named to MLS' team of the week for Week 31. Reynoso made the starting 11 after he had two assists Wednesday and Fragapane was named to a bench spot.… U.S. Women's National Team star Carli Lloyd will be in the Loons' broadcast booth during Saturday's second half. She'll play the final game of her 17-year national team career Tuesday at age 39 in a friendly against South Korea at Allianz Field.

Injuries

Loons F Justin McMaster (thigh) is out.